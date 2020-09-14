By Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has congratulated Nigerian-born Pearlena Igbokwe on her recent promotion to Chairman of the Universal Studio Group, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the Federal Government is very delighted at the news of the promotion, which is the latest in a string of successes that have been recorded by Igbokwe.

”The fact that, in her new role, Igbokwe will lead the American company’s growing global television studio business, which includes Universal Television, Universal Content Productions (UCP) and NBCUniversal International Studios, is a pointer to the huge responsibility that comes with the promotion and a testimony to her capability.

”Igbokwe is an inspiration to millions of youths around the world and, in particular, those in our country’s burgeoning Creative Industry. We wish her success in her new role,” he said.