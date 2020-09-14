By Ishaq Zaki

Zamfara State has decided to expand its women empowerment scheme, under which 18,000 women receive N20,000 each monthly.

Wife of the governor, Hajiya Balkisu Matawalle, said the number of beneficiaries will be increased to 20,000.

She gave the promise to women in the state when she received thousands of women who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Gusau on Sunday.

She said that the state government initiated women empowerment project to improve lives of the women in the state.

“Under this programme, a total of 18,000 women across the state receive N20,000 each monthly.

“We are looking at the possibility of expanding the number of beneficiaries to over 20,000,” she added.

Hajiya Balkisu Matawalle described the cross carpeting of the women as a welcome development and thanked them for joining the present administration in the state under PDP to move the state forward.

“I commend your decision to join PDP. l promise you that you will be treated like any other PDP member.





“In the present administration in the state under PDP, our door is open to any group or individual to move the state forward.

“I urge people of the state to reject any form of intimidation and support Gov. Bello Matawalle to implement good policies and execute meaningful projects in the state, she explained.

Hajiya Hadiza Ba’ara, who spoke on behalf of the women, said their decision to join PDP was informed by the peace initiatives by the state government led by Gov. Matawalle.

Ba’ara noted that the PDP-led administration had come up with various programmes that improve peace and stability in the state as well as lives of women.

“We decided to join PDP to support and encourage the Gov. Matawalle-led government to continue to promote peace and stability as well as economic sector of the state,” Ba’ara said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the women moved from nine APC Women Group, comprising over 5,000 members, to the PDP.

The groups included Sabuwar Hanya Zaurawa and Married Women Group, Hajiya Hadiza Ba’ara Group, Hassi Bakura Group, Tanin Fakai, Asma’u Garaci women group and Fira da Kwaddi Women Group, among others