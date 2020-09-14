By Jennifer Okundia

It is double celebration for Nigerian media personality and EbonyLifeTV CEO Mo Abudu as her daughter Temidayo clocks 30.

Mo celebrated her 56th birthday on the 11th of this month likewise. She took to her timeline to show off her baby girl with her grandson.

Adebola Makanjuola, Temidayo’s husband, was also at the event alongside Mo’s estranged hubby Tokunbo Abudu, with their family and friends.

An excited Mo Abudu penned sweet words for her daughter with lovely birthday pictures to mark the joyous day. “Our baby girl Temidee at 30 🎉🎁🥂🥳💃🏿” she wrote.

Temidayo got married to Adebola Makanjuola, the son of Billionaire and Chairman Caverton Helicopters, Aderemi Muyinudeen Makanjuola On July 1, 2019.

Their wedding held in Los Angeles, California. Prior to that, they had their traditional wedding in March 2019.





Abudu’s area of interest is in broadcasting, film making and content production.