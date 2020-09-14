Former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Obadiah Mailafia, has been released by the DSS after undergoing over three hours of interrogation in Jos, Plateau state.

However, left a parting shot for his interrogators: “let this be the last time you will invite me”.

Monday’s was Mailafia third invitation by the DSS, within a month, over his comment on the southern Kaduna crisis and his accusation that a sitting governor may be a Boko Haram member.

After grilling him, the DSS allowed him to go at 2: 50 pm.

Mailafia came out to receive cheers from his supporters.

He commended the DSS for their professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

But urged them to ensure that this should be the last invitation.

” l was not, maltreated, harassed or intimated in any guise.

“What l said has nothing to with politics, l only spoke as a free citizen of this country and as such, l am the voice of the thousands of the voiceless of the citizens of this country.





” Muslims and Christian youths have taken and accepted me as their voice, so, l am the voice of the holy martyrs, so if l perish, l perish. God help Nigeria”, he said.

His lawyer, Barr. Yakubu Bawa, said the constant invitation by DSS of Dr. Mailafia made him pass through psychological trauma.

” l hope this should be the last invitation”, he said.