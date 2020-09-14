By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Italian giants Juventus have celebrated Douglas Costa on his 30th birthday and fourth birthday as a player for the club.

In a statement released by the club to celebrate the Brazilian, they said the attacker was quick to warm his way into the heart of fans with his unique qualities: exceptional shots, unstoppable skills and incredible speed.

The club also highlighted the forward’s contribution to their achievement last season when they won their 9th Scueddeto and Costa contributing three goals in the run.

Il compleanno è il tuo 🎂 ma il regalo è per tutti… le tue giocate! 😍

Auguri, @douglascosta! pic.twitter.com/526jyYs8dh — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) September 14, 2020

Costa also is rumoured to be on his way out of Juventus as the club appeared tired of his injury record.

The attacker had four separate spells on the sidelines last season but looked to finally be putting his issues behind him post-lockdown, only for a recurring hamstring injury to rear its head and end his season with three matches remaining.

He also did not feature in Juventus’ friendly on Sunday and would be missing the season’s opener with Udinese.

If a move away from Juventus should materialize for Costa, reports have it that clubs in the UAE have shown persistent interest in the forward. Manchester United are also said to be interested in the forward.