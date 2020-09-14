Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Two Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, officers died after bandits attacked the vehicle they were traveling at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege highway, Nasarawa State at about 8am on Monday morning, Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer has said in a statement.

He added that the gunmen also kidnapped 10 officers, while four others were injured in the attack.

Giving further information on the incident, Kazeem said one of the officers died during the attack, while the second officer died in the hospital.

According to him, the FRSC personnel were travelling from from Sokoto and Kebbi States Command of the Corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State when they were attacked.

He added that eight out of the total 26 FRSC officers travelling in two buses for the training escaped unhurt.

The Corps Public Education added that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has immediately reported the incident to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff, while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book are ongoing.

He also informed that the Corps Marshal has called on all staff of the Corps not to be deterred by this unfortunate incident.

Kazeem quoted Oyeyemi as assuring that the Corps will work closely with relevant security to ensure that the criminal elements are brought to book and justice is served while the missing personnel are found.



