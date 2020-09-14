By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia on Monday said he was ready to perish for speaking the mind of millions of Nigeria.

Mailafia spoke when he arrived the office of the Department of State Security, DSS, in Abuja.

He was honouring invitation from the DSS for the third time over a comment he made that a governor in the north was the brain behind Boko Haram.

The former CBN’s Deputy Governor was cheered by hundreds of supporters on arriving the DSS office on Monday morning.

He told supporters before entering the office to answer questions that he was not afraid and ready go perish for speaking the mind of millions of Nigeria, wondering why the DSS should invite him for a third time to answer questions on the same matter.