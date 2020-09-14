By Adejoke Adeleye

Four men have been arrested by officers of Ogun Police Command for allegedly beating a police constable, Agada Akoh. to death at Dalemo, in Sango Ota area of the State on 13, September 2020.

The suspects, Jelili Ismailas, Amidu Bankole, Elijah Samson and Moses Proboye, were arrested after a report at Sango division at about 9:30pm on that day that a policeman has been beaten to coma by some hoodlums at Dalemo bus stop.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer at the station, CSP Godwin Idehai led his men to the scene where he met the policeman in a pool of his own blood.

Though the Constable was quickly taken to the hospital, it was gathered that he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Preliminary investigation of the circumstances that led to the incident revealed that the Constable and one other officer were escorting an unidentified principal from Idah in Kogi state to Lagos State.

The Police, however, said while passing through Sango Ota, a truck driver, Jelili Ismaila drove dangerously and almost push their vehicle off road.

The Police claimed that while trying to avoid hitting the vehicle conveying the officers, the truck entered a pothole as a result of which one of its tyres got punctured.

The two policemen came down from their vehicle to caution the truck driver.





But the driver of the truck accused the driver of the vehicle conveying the policemen of of being responsible for the accident.

He reportedly mobilised hoodlums who attacked the officers and their principal with dangerous weapons and beat the deceased to coma.

Having realized that the policeman may not survive the attack, the driver and his hired hoodlums took to their heels, but the DPO and his men, acting on a tip off, stormed their hideout and got them arrested.

However, four others suspected to be among those who beat up the Constable escaped.

The remains of the deceased officer has been deposited at the general hospital Ota mortuary.

Ogun Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who described the incident as barbaric and act of lawlessness has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining suspects.

He also warned that unwarranted attack on his men is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

The CP therefore directed that the arrested suspects be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for an in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution.