The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi has reiterated his commitment to the development of Eti-Osa area of Lagos, pledging to work with all stakeholders towards ensuring that the fastest growing real estate corridor in Sub-Saharan Africa continues to be liveable and likeable.

Oba Elegushi, who made this pledge when he received in his palace, the new Oniru of Iru kingdom, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, said the task of having peaceful and prosperous communities is the responsibility of all, and as kings and custodian of the culture and tradition, they would be leading from the front on this crusade.

The monarch said with the ascension and coronation of Oba Lawal, there would be even development of both Iru and Elegushi kingdoms and that this would be replicated across other territories making up the local government, as he is excited at the prospects of working with an experience public official and development expert as the new Oniru.

In his remarks, the Oniru of Iru, Oba Lawal said he was at the Elegushi’s palace to thank him and the people of Ikate Kingdom for the love and support shown to him during the process of his ascension and eventual coronation as the 15th Oniru, reminding that their support during the period helped in simplifying the process.

Oba Lawal said his visit to the palace of the Elegushi is also historic as his late father, former Ojora of Lagos, Chief Taoreed Akanni Lawal-Akapo had joined the last Elegushi of Ikate, Oba Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi in a welcome dance during the former Elegushi’s coronation over two decades ago and that fate has now made him and Oba Elegushi kings over their respective kingdoms, having worked together for many years in the services of the Lagos State Government.

He stressed that for them to achieve their plans for a prosperous kingdom, they require the support of all sons and daughters of Eti-Osa, reminding the audience that little can be achieved in an atmosphere of lawlessness and disregard for authorities.