Nollywood actress, Chika Ike has reacted to the rumour claiming she’s dating billionaire the husband of Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko.

The rumour was started by a blogger who alleged that Regina Daniels’ mother, actress Rita Daniels, warned Chika Ike to stay away from her daughter’s husband.

Some social media users who reacted to the allegation stated that Chika Ike was dating Ned Nwoko before he got married to Regina Daniels.

Speaking on the rumour, Chike Ike who held a question and answers session on Instagram denied dating Ned Nwoko.

When asked on the rumour, Chike Ike said “No, I am not and I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife. NEVER.”

However, Rita Daniels also debunked allegations that she called out Chika Ike.

Rita explained that the video alleging that she warned Ike to stay away from Ned Nwoko was doctored.

In a video on her Instagram page, Rita said: “May God equip us with wisdom, knowledge, understanding and common sense of reasoning with the way we judge people. Let God be my judge and judge those that judge me wrongly.”