By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Chelsea began their English Premier League account on Monday with 3-1 win at Brighton.

Chelsea opened scoring through Jorginho from the penalty spot.

The player ran up to the ball, stopped and waited for Mathew Ryan to commit before slotting the penalty into the bottom left corner.

Brighton were levelled on 54th minute through Leandro Trossard.

Tariq Lamptey played a short, square pass into the path of Trossard, who bent a shot straight into the bottom left corner to make it 1:1.

Two minutes later, Chelsea were in front again. Reece James received a quality pass, made a yard for himself and smashed a jaw-dropping long-range shot into the top right corner for a remarkable goal.

The visitor added a third goal to make it 3-1, sealing the victory on 66th minute.

Kurt Zouma picked up the ball inside the box, found himself in a good position and fired in a shot which was deflected past Mathew Ryan.



