South African rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and record producer Refiloe Maele Phoolo, professionally known as Cassper Nyovest and his fiancee Thobeka Majozi have welcomed their first child together.

Cassper who just dropped his highly anticipated album titled ‘Any Minute Now’ (A.M.N) wrote:

I’m going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother’s womb. I am excited about this album, but I’m more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy.

On social media, he shared a photo of himself dressed in medical scrubs with a doctor Ngotho, and later announced the arrival of his baby boy Khotso on Twitter;

”This album means sooo much more and it makes sooo much sense now that my son, Khotso is here. #AnyMinuteNow”

