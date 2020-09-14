By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended heartfelt condolences to the Akinwale family on the passing of Professor Ayo Akinwale.

Before his death, Akinwale was a senior lecturer in the Department of Performing Arts, University of Ilorin.

This is contained in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity.

Buhari joined the university community, numerous fans, students and former students in mourning the Ibadan-born academician.

He made outstanding contributions to the development of the Performing Arts in Nigeria in a career spanning over four decades on stage, screen, lecture rooms and the airwaves.

The President noted that the scholarly works of the accomplished thespian, playwright and versatile producer, preserved on films and published books, will continue to inspire and delight audiences in years to come.

He prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed, and comfort for all who mourn.