By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi have stormed the scene of Monday’s accident involving a train and two vehicles at PWD area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A train collided with two vehicles on Monday morning, with one person killed and seven others injured.

Sanwo-Olu and Amaechi arrived the scene of the accident on Monday evening to get on the spot assessment of the incident.

The accident occurred around 8:12am on Monday.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that one person died and seven others injured.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that one person died and seven others injured. He said the two vehicles were then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt. "The Agency was able to successfully extricate a total of 8 passengers, 6 with minor injuries were provided with on site medical care while two (2) males, including a 20 year old sustained severe injuries and were taken to LASUTH for further treatment. The other adult male subsequently lost his life. "The accidented vehicles were recovered off the road with the aid of the Agency's Light rescue equipment while traffic management measures were put in place by the emergency responders,alongside Task force officials and Nigeria Police," he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses were reminded to obey traffic regulations to prevent loss of lives, injuries and transport delays. "All vehicles are cautioned to stop at level crossing and refrain from the dangerous habit of thinking they can smartly cross even when the train is already approaching. Recovery operation has been concluded," he added.