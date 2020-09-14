Copyright violators should note that Beyonce is not just US singer Beyonce Knowles’ name, it is a registered trademark.

An Indian music producer has just run into the trademark violation and has had to do the needful, by changing the title of a song.

The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli have tweaked the title of the song from ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ to ‘Beyonse Sharma Jayegi’.

The song has been trending for quite some time now for its controversial lyrics hinting at racism. However, the change from Beyonce to Beyonse has nothing to do with the outrage, reports India Today.

According to the online platform, the title change was to avoid legal repercussions.

They are also likely to rework on the lyrics of the song as well.

Featuring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Beyonse Sharma Jayegi was released on YouTube on September 6.

The song has been heavily criticised online over its racist lyrics.

Things were more complicated when the track invoked comparisons with Beyonce.





The song goes like this: Oh tujhe dekh ke goriya… Beyonce sharma jayegi, which translates to After looking at you fair woman, Beyonce will feel shy.

Many internet users took to Twitter to apologise to Beyonce for the song.

The song has received 1 million dislikes on YouTube.

After receiving flak for its racist lyrics, the song is being ridiculed for replacing c with s in Beyonce Sharma Jayegi. Here’s how the internet is reacting to this change in the name of the song.

Reported by India Today