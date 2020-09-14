By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former presidential media aide and social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has berated Nigerian youths again over their attention on the eviction of housemates from the Big Brother Naija show.

In a series of tweets last month, Omokri opined that the show is a waste of time and morally wrong. According to him, the show which originated from Europe has died a natural death but Nigeria is stuck with the past.

He averred that the time used to watch the show could earn one a bachelor’s degree if concentrating on self-development.

Following Sunday’s eviction show, Omokri in another series of tweet said poverty would reduce in Nigeria if youths invested more in rice venture than paying attention to the eviction of BBNaija housemates.

“You are so focused on who gets evicted from the #BBNaija house. If only you were as focused on getting poverty evicted from your life.

“The price of rice has increased by 60% since July when #BBNaija started. Many youths have made millions buying rice from Kebbi and Jigawa and selling it in Lagos and Port Harcourt. But, all you can boast of at that time is being up to date on BBN!

“In the last 2 months, you have thought and talked more about #BBNaija, than about your life’s purpose. If there was a PhD in BBN, you would have earned it, along with a Masters in Poverty. Don’t you know your life follows your dominant thoughts?”

