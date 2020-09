By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nengi Rebecca Hampson, one of the finalists of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has again won the head of house challenge.

She won a land sliding victory against other five contestants on Monday.

However, Biggie changed the house rules and denied her the opportunity of a deputy. Although, she will enjoy other benefits, i.e the HOH lounge and immunity from the next eviction.

Congratulations to her!