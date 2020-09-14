Kiddwaya once again addressed his relationship with Nengi.

Kiddwaya said it was people’s paranoid that makes it look like they had feelings for each other.

He stated this after he was evicted from the Big Brother Lockdown house on Sunday night.

“We eat together, we drink together, we dance together but people’s paranoid make it look like me and she have something. Ozo has spoken to me a couple of times. I don’t know how she feels about me but from my point there’s nothing,” Kiddwaya told the show host, Ebuka.