By Jennifer Okundia

It’s season 9 games for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League (NFL) and American football quarterback Russell Wilson is here for the win.

His musician wife Ciara with their kids were seen cheering him on from their home. The couple recently had a baby boy Win, and he wore a jersey for his first game to support his daddy.

The entire family actually rocked their jerseys to cheer their hero on as he played in the games. Sharing a visual and pictures, Ciara wrote:

Had My 1st Game Today and I’m Feeling GOOD. 😉

W for the WIN! @DangeRussWilson

Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson! Hardest working man I know. Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me!

Best 2 Ever do it! #3

The Best is Ahead!

Let’s Go @Seahawks! Let’s Go!

#GameDay

💙💙💙💚💚💚





Wilson married his first wife, Ashton Meem, in January 2012 while they were both high school students and divorced in April 2014.

He started dating Ciara in early 2015 and announced their engagement on March 11, 2016. They were married on July 6, 2016, at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, on April 28, 2017. On July 23 2020, they announced the arrival of their second child together, a son Win Harrison Wilson.

Russell is stepfather to Ciara’s son Future Zahir whom she had with ex fiance and rapper Future.