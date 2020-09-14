On the day that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered tertiary schools to reopen, workers unions at the state-owned Lagos State UniversityLASU) began their own shutdown.

As early as 7am today, members of the The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) locked the gates of the university in Iba.

Students and lecturers were barred from gaining entrance.

Also locked out was the Vice Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

The workers said they were rotesting the non-payment of minimum wage by the government.

All attempt by the Vice-Chancellor to dialogue with NLC, ASUU, NASU members was not successful, Channels TV reported.

The unions insisted that no one will be allowed into the university premises until their demands are met by the Lagos state government.

They claimed that an increment in their salaries was promised by the Lagos State government more than a year ago and the promise was yet to be fulfilled.