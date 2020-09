Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has advised the Senior Pastors of Salvation Ministries, Pastor Ibiyeomie and Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Christian Centre, to apologize to On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze.

Freeze had in a video he made last three years ago, criticized Oyedepo’s teaching, calling him a ‘bald-headed fowl’.

The video, however, resurfaced this year and generated negative comments against Freeze after he slammed Oyedepo again over his stand that women should submit to their husbands in marriage..

Reacting, the Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, condemned Freeze for questioning and criticizing Oyedepo.

He accused and threatened for insulting Oyedepo who he regarded as his father and calling Freeze ‘a bastard.’

In the same vein, Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze who also backed Bishop Oyedepo on his stand that women should submit to their husbands in marriage, accused Daddy Freeze is leading many people astray.

Pastor Paul Enenche, also joined a long list of pastors who called out the ace media personality for attacking Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze later apologized to the founder and presiding Pastor of Living Faith Church Worldwide, acknowledging that he never intended to embarrass or malign Bishop Oyedepo with the statement he made more than two years ago.

Meanwhile, Bamgbose, a senior lawyer, advised that Freeze’s apology should be accepted, while urging Pastor Ibiyeomie and Enenche not to feel justified for attacking the controversial OAP.





“Let’s set the matter straight, there was no scriptural justification whatsoever, for attacking Daddy Freeze, in the first instance. Pastor Ibiyeomie called him a bastard, Pastor Enenche referred to him as a mad dog,” Bamgbose said.

“These statements shouldn’t have come up. Daddy Freeze is a social commentator, not a Christian.

“I’m not in any way justifying his morally decadent statement, but one would expect the Pastors to pray for his conversion, rather than resorting to attacking him.

“Does it mean members of their Churches should be free to call whoever offends them, bastard and mad dog?

“The answer is No. The God Oyedepo serves can defend him, without the assistance of any Pastor or clergyman. Men of God are called to defend the gospel, not other men of God.

“The pulpit is sacred and holy. Members may feel justified and equally use similar words when annoyed by their fellow men. This will not be in the best interest of the Church.

“Pastors should watch their temperament on the pulpit. Our Lord Jesus was nailed to the cross, he never cursed or abused them, but said, ‘father forgive them, for they know not what they do.’ Stephen was stoned to death, he never cursed his assailants but prayed for them.

“The Jews told Jesus, that he is demonic, he never cursed them. There is, therefore, no scriptural basis for attacking Daddy Freeze.

“They should rather pray for him to know the truth. As a mark of reconciliation, and in the spirit of forgiveness and humility, I’ll equally expect the Pastors to apologize to Daddy Freeze. They are called to be humble. This is in accordance with the Bible. No one is above apologizing.”