By Harrison Iyoha

Nigerian actress and model, Linda Osifo makes her first appearance in a new music video.

The dark-skinned beauty is the love interest of Nigerian Afro-pop singer, songwriter and performer, Mmzy in his new single, WILDIN’, which is a gear-up to his EP release towards the end of the year.

The video which is a hash of colours and digital creativity, depicts a novel and untapped side to the Nollywood personality who has always dared to stand out from the crowd.

Très risqué, the sultry actress and entrepreneur is both a work of art and a sight to behold, as she interprets her role of video vixen.

Mmzy, whose full name is Akachukwu Emmanuel Uche had his first recording debut in 2012 with the lead single “Amoureux”, which went viral in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Gaining major attention, Mmzy traditionally followed up with singles “Something to show” and “Tonight”. His recent projects include ‘Miracle Lover’ produced by Music producer, BeatbyBean and Social Distance”, featuring Citiboi, Aboki-ibile & Sevn.

The gorgeous Edo native, apart from being an award-winning actress, is also a model and a philanthropist. Apart from movies and her philanthropic Love And Oneness Foundation (LAO), the melanin model is enthusiastic about the future projects she has in the works.

Osifo continues to demonstrate that she is part of a nucleus of a younger entertainment generation, that is set to introduce a dynamic that will blow the lid wide open to all brands of possibilities.





With her first cameo appearance in a video shoot, perhaps then it is safe to say this is the first of many future music entertainment projects for the adroit actress.