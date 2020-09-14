By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa have been arrested, along with 28 Yahoo Yahoo suspects, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

All the 28 suspects and the lecturers Abdullahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola were nabbed at different locations in Kwara State.

The suspects were arrested after intelligence gathered by EFCC officials over their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The commission is still making efforts to arrest a herbalist believed to be an accomplice to the suspects.

Several cars, phones, laptops are some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects.

The 28 suspects are Kingsley Essien; Tobiloba Adenuga; Tope Ayodele; Rasheed Mujib; Oladipo Opeyemi; Saadu Muktar; Oladejo Hammed; Hammed Tope; Ameachi Umenyi; Salauden Adam; Afolabi Gafar; Oladimeji Timi; Remilekun Adeolu; Audu John; David Momodu; Abdulkareem Samad; Adebiyi Sodiq; Dawodu Olusoji; Yusuf Amoo; Kehinde Olarenwaju; Philip Mike; Ademola Adebukola; Adeniyi Olamilekan; Adeyemi Adedeji; Ajayi Teslem; Olawale Oladayo, Olasunkanmi Olawale and Adeleke Damilola.