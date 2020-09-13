By Taiwo Okanlawon

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday embarked on a humanitarian visit to Damasak, the headquarters of Mobar Local Government Area, on Friday.

The Governor who entered Damasak from Diffa in Niger Republic interacted with batches of hitherto refugees who returned from the country.

Zulum also inspected newly constructed temporary shelters built to accommodate over 1000 households.

Also in Damasak, the governor paid a morale-boosting visit to 29 Task Force Brigades, he assured the military of government’s commitment in restoring peace.

Zulum had earlier visited Diffa District of Niger Republic and met with the refugees who fled their homes due to the Boko Haram insurgents’ attack.

The Governor’s visit to Niger was to arrange modalities to fast-track the safe and dignified return of the refugees in Diffa for resettlement in Borno.

Zulum expressed appreciation to the Nigerien authorities and host communities for their hospitality to the citizens of Borno, taking refuge in their country.

Governor Zulum was in Abuja for some days from where he travelled to Diffa before proceeding to Damasak and then to Maiduguri.



