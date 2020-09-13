By Jennifer Okundia

In a now deleted post, former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has urged the current BBNaija housemate Ozo to follow her.

Uriel declared her love for Ozo when he entered the house and she has been rooting for the housemate to win the show.

She deleted the post due to negative comments from fans, telling her that she’s too old for him. Read her caption here:

Ozo pls follow me I’m your Map

❤️❤️ Truth be told deep down I want a man like Ozo.

Dedicated.. plus he won’t cheat 🔑🔑

Peace of mind. Opor!!! I’m done with Bad boys 🤣🤣

This wine eh I’m in lulu land🤣🤣