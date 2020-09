By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Stunning Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda-Coker has clocked 47 years today.

The 47-year-old actress also doubles as a film maker, was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Ikwerre parents.

Monalisa obtained a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Port Harcourt.

Her first major movie was Pregnant Virgin which she did in 1996. Over time, she has featured in over 80 movies.

Happy Birthday Monalisa!