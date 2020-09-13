By Abankula

To Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has come a letter from his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was a commendation letter, in which Buhari praised Mustapha for organising a successful Ministers’ Retreat from September 7-8.

The President in the letter signed by him, said he was ”very impressed” with the SGF’s performance at the retreat.

He praised Boss Mustapha’s organisational competence and comprehensive speech delivered on the second day of the Retreat.

”I am writing to personally recognise your competence and commend the way you organised and led the Ministers’ Retreat.

”The intellectual inputs by the Panel, Chaired by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed were remarkable.

”The benefits derived from the Committees discussions were enormous and the added values to the Ministers’ and Permanent Secretaries’ experiences very much appreciated.

”Your comprehensive speech at the beginning of the second day of the Retreat proved your capacity and experience. For those of us who missed the first day of the Retreat, the speech adequately prepared us for the second and final day of the occasion.





”I am happy to write this short letter of appreciation to you because, I am very impressed with your performance at the Retreat.”