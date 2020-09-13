By Jennifer Okundia

Ghanaian actress, film producer of Ghanaian and Liberian descent Juliet Ibrahim, shared lovely pictures, wearing a breath taking outfit.

Ibrahim is all about setting goals without making so much noise about it, and achieving them so everyone will see your work speak for itself.

At the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play, the 34 year old won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award.

She said “Set goals you don’t tell anyone about. Achieve them. Then give yourself the highest of fives! #AToastToLife #EveryWomanHasAStory”

The mum of one, formerly married to Kwadwo Safo Jnr from 2010–2014, has been referred to as the “Most Beautiful West African Woman” according to A-listers Magazine.