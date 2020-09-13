By Jennifer Okundia

Congratulations are in order for the Odukoya family, as the second daughter of late Bimbo Odukoya has married her sweetheart.

Deborah and her fiance Oluchi Enuha have been engaged since 2018. They tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on Saturday September 12th 2020.

Tolu Ijogun, Deborah’s sister shared visuals from the lovely event and penned the note below:

My Sister is Married!!!!What a Day!!!! Congratulations to the latest Bride in Town… My very own sister @drdebso Now Mrs Enuha! It was indeed a glorious day… My Joy indeed knows no bounds… Our God is faithful! Please congratulate My sister and her husband and speak a word of blessing over their new home… congratulations again Tobi & Oluchi

The late Bimbo was a Nigerian pastor and televangelist who was married to the founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya.





She boarded Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145, bound for Port Harcourt from Abuja on the 10th of December 2005. The airliner crashed during landing at Port Harcourt International Airport.

Odukoya initially survived the impact and later died from injuries on the 11th of December 2005.