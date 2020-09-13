By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress of Nigerian and Lebanese origin, Sophie Alakija said the beautiful ones are already born in her recent photo shoot caption.

In March 2016, she married Wale Alakija, the son of billionaire business woman Folorunsho Alakija, in Surulere, Lagos and they both have two kids together.

She captioned her pictures: :The beautiful ones are born 💫”

Sophie Rammal was known as Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend after she appeared as the lead dancer in his “Holla At your boy” music video.



