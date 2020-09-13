By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress, Lily’s Secret CEO and producer, Lilian Afegbai has shared the sad event that happened to her father.

The former Big Brother Africa Housemate disclosed that her father was recently involved in a fire accident and got serious burns.

Afegbai in 2018 won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for Indigenous movie of the Year for her production debut Bound.

She urged fans to say a prayer for her dad, while also stating that she’s ‘Grateful for life 🙏’ in her post on social media.