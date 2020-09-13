By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Neymar alongside four other players were shown red card in their opening Ligue 1 match against Marseille.

The hot-tempered game saw 36 fouls committed with 14 yellow card bookings. Five players were also shown red between the 90th minute and the end of additional time.

Leandro Paredes and Dario Benedetto were first to display hostility which escalated into an all-out brawl between PSG and Marseille players.

Neymar got center stage hitting Alvaro Gonzalez on the back of the head, while Layvin Kurzawa and Jordan Amavi also traded blows.

As soon as things got back to normal, Neymar, Kurzawa, and Amavi were shown straight red as Paredes and Benedetto were also shown the exit on getting a second yellow card.

The match ended 1-0 in favour of Marseille who ended the match with 9 men while PSG finished the game with 8 players.