Michael Adeshina

The Nigeria Police Force said it has commenced investigations into the viral video showing a man wearing its “uniform” while smoking narghile, popularly known as shisha.

The video which surfaced online on Saturday generated a lot of negative comments on the Nigeria Police Force.

However, a statement signed by its spokesman, Frank Mba, on Sunday said the character exhibited by the man in the uniform was not a true reflection of Nigeria police.

Mba disclosed that the ongoing investigation would establish the authenticity of the video and the true identity of the man in uniform.

“The investigation will amongst other things seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video, the true identity of the man in the uniform – whether he is, in fact, a policeman, an impostor or an actor in a movie scene,” Mba said.

He, however, urged members of the public with useful information that can assist their investigations to provide the same via the following; pressforabuja@police.gov.ng, or send a direct message on the force social media platforms.