By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Sunday attacked Governor Godwin Obaseki for saying that he helped his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole to become governor as the former governor had no money.

The duo met at Channels TV Debate. They were both asked the impact Oshiomhole made in their lives.

Obaseki said he was instrumental to Oshiomhole becoming governor because of his immense contribution.

But Ize-Iyamu branded Obaseki a liar, saying that he did not contribute more than N100,000 to Oshiomhole’s election.

“Mr. Obaseki did not contribute more than N100,000 to Oshiomhole’s elections. Yet he has the nerve to come and pretend that he sourced all the money that Oshiomhole contested with.

“We, who helped Oshiomhole back then, know how we had to look for money,” he said.

He wondered how could Obaseki who was a broke stock broker helped Oshiomhole become governor by bringing in money.

He also accused Obaseki of not worried about the brain drain in the medical sector.





“This is, according to him, because he wants to do e-diagnostics. He wants to replace doctors on ground with governors outside the state. He does not want to train more.

‘My fellow contestant did not know of the Stella Obasanjo hospital which was built over 12 years ago. So what was he doing when he was in government? He does not even know what is in the state.

“I am shocked that the state’s school of nursing and midwifery has been closed. The danger is that we will be going outside our state to look for nurses to help our mothers in labour.

“The government has spent around N16 billion in training teachers, but how has this improved education in the state? We should have engaged in e-learning during the COVID-19 outbreak. Within hundred days, I can accomplish that,” Ize-Iyamu stated.