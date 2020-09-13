By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

According to a statement released by the club on Sunday, Nuno penned the new three-year deal on Friday, the eve of the 2020/21 season.

The 46-year-old has been sensational for the club since joining them in 2017. Under his watch, Wolves returned to the premier league after a 6-year absence.

Last season also, Nuno guided the club to a 7th position finish in the premier league and reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

He also guided the club to their greatest FA Cup journey where they appeared in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium during the 2018/19 season.

Wolves return to action on Monday against Sheffield United as Nuno relishes the prospect of challenging for a top-six finish this year.