By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nigerian actress and media personality, Damilola Adegbite has acquired a brand new Range Rover car.
The movie star shared some lovely photos of her latest feat. See here.
This is coming few months after the former model advised women on ‘safer’ ways to spice things up with their significant other, especially during this day and age when things are likely to get out of hand.
According to her, ladies should endeavour to ‘crop their faces out’ anytime they intend to send nude photos to a male partner or friend. She dished out this advice via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Adegbite further stated that women should tread carefully when they decide to go ahead with the aforementioned because they don’t know how far those images will go or whose hands it may get to.
To all my GROWN sexy ladies ❤️. Thinking about sending your nudes to that guy? Your crush may have a “confidant” who has a “confidant” who has a girlfriend he doesn’t hide anything from, who has a sister….. I’m sure you get my drift. Before you go ahead, be ABSOLUTELY sure you know who you are dealing with. Even when you are, anything could go wrong. His phone could get into anyone else’s hands. But as a GROWN WOMAN, if you have considered all that could go wrong and still decide to send him that picture or video to spice things up, be safe. Crop your face out ❤️
Adegbite got married to Tinsel co-star, Chris Attoh in 2015, and they had a son before their divorce two years later.
