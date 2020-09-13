By Abiodun Lawal/Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has dissociated itself from a planned protest over the recent hike in fuel pump price and electricity tariff.

Mr Azeez Adeyemi, the National Public Relations Officer of NANS, said

a so-called NANS southwest Zone D that announced the protest, is not recognised by the NANS leadership.

The group led by Kappo Olawale gave the Federal government a five-day ultimatum to reverse the hike in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff.

Olawale said the students would shutdown the southwest states in a mass protest on Monday, if the government failed to reverse the price increases.

The NANS spokesman disowned the Olawale – led group, describing its members as “impostors”.

Adeyemi insisted that the group was not recognised by the national leadership of the students’ umbrella body.

He urged the police not to hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone caught disturbing the peace of the country under any guise.

Adeyemi explained that the national leadership of NANS had met in Abuja on Thursday where it was unanimously agreed that the Federal government be given a stipulated date to reverse the hike in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff .





Adeyemi said that NANS and other affiliate bodies had staged a protest in Abeokuta the Ogun state capital and other five southwest states last Tuesday to register their displeasure on the issue.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) wishes to inform the general public that it is not part of any planned protest by a group of impostors who called themselves NANS SouthWest zone D, led by one Kappo Samuel Olawale.

“We want to put on record that the umbrella body does not recognise the Olawale – led group and would not in any way be held responsible for their actions.

“This group of individuals are not authorised to carry out any protest in the name of NANS and we want to call on security agencies to be alive to their responsibility and arrest any one caught during the planned protest,” he said.