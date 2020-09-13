By Jennifer Okundia

In a sad event for the waya fans, the front-liner of their association Kiddwaya has been evicted from the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.

What a shocker, it’s like fans didn’t see that coming, after Prince was evicted earlier. Erica, Kidd’s lover in the house, was disqualified last week and now it has come to the end of the road for the self-employed entrepreneur from Benue State.

27 year old Terseer Kiddwaya played his play boy game well, as he was the ladies man, thanks to his physique, good looks and wealthy family.

Fans will definitely miss him. Do you think Erica’s disqualification played a huge role in why Kidd was evicted? let us know in the comments.