By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya, also known as Kiddwaya has advised fellow housemate, Ozo on to win the heart of Nengi in the house.

Ozo has been trying all he can to make Nengi be his girlfriend to no avail. The son of Nigerian socialite, Terry Waya urged Ozo to do things to make her jealous

Kiddwaya, had earlier advised Ozo to focus on making money because it would be expensive to maintain a relationship with Nengi outside the house.

He argued Nengi is the type of girl that guys would buy expensive things for.

“I think you need to switch up a little bit. Do some things she’s not expecting. Girls need to like you more than you like them,” Kidd told Ozo.

Nengi has often stated she can’t be with Ozo, stating many reasons

She said she cannot date a proper man like Ozo, stating she’s also in a relationship outside the house.