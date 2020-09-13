Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and other experts have expressed optimism in the rapid development of Iruland, saying cities can solve many urban-related challenges, if they drive innovations and investments that address sustainable growth and prosperity.

Speaking at a virtual conference to mark the 1st Annual sustainable cities dialogue in commemoration of the coronation of Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II) as the 15th Oniru Of Iru-Land, speakers comprising economic, environment and season administrators hailed the new Oniru’s passion about sustainable development for the benefit of Iruland with a focus on young people and women.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, defined sustainable growth as means for fostering economic growth and development while ensuring that natural assets continue to provide the resources and environmental services on which peoples’ well-being relies.

Osinbajo, who described the theme of the conference entitled: “Building Sustainable and Resilient Communities in the New Normal” as apt, said that the Federal Ministry of Environment is addressing environmental challenges in the country.

He added that a number of policies and action plans have recently been approved by the Federal Executive Council such as the National Forest Policy (for sustainable management of forest resources & preservation of our ecosystem), the National Solid Waste Management Policy, and the National Gender Action Plan on Climate Change which, he said, will mainstream gender into our climate change action plans there by creating jobs for women, youth and vulnerable persons.

On his part, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals, Solape Hammond commended Oba Lawal for coming up with the initiative barely two months after his installation as the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, expressed optimism that the conference would engender the development of Iruand and the entire Lagos state. He added that the thrust of the conference was in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of his administration.

The governor said that transportation mainly by roads is not sustainable, adding that is why his administration was also making efforts to ensure the development of inter-modal transportation completion of 27 kiliometres Blue Line from Marina to Okokomaiko.

He expressed confidence that the cities dialogue on sustainable development would come up with new ideas good for further development of the state.

In his remarks, Alhaji Dangote, who was represented by Engr Joseph Makoju, said that there is no doubt that the kingdom is in safe hands with Oba Lawal on the throne, adding that the monarch has shown signs of driving the kingdom with lofty ideas that will engender rapid development of not only the kingdom but also the entire Lagos and Nigeria.





The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello said given the exposure of the current monarch and the potentials of Iruland, the kingdom stands a better chance to achieve a sustainable development goals.