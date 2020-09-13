By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood sweetheart and curvy movie star Ini Edo, is taking an unwavering stand with women this weekend. The 38 year old Akwa Ibom State native announced this on her timeline.

Edo who has featured in more than 100 movies since she started her acting career in 2000, took to Instagram to state that anyone whose journey doesn’t include building women, should find a new road.

Ini is an ambassador for women empowerment. She used her platform to urge women to make their voice heard, while also campaigning for women to vote in the forth coming September 19th Edo State election.

In a statement, she said “If your journey does not include building up women , go find yourself a new road……

#ndiambassadorforwomenempowerment#

#stoptheviolenceagainstwomen

#Womenourpowerisinourvotes#

#womenmakeyourvoicesheard

Edoelection19thsept#gooutandvote

#mayGodblessourwomen”

Ini Edo was married to Philip Ehiagwina, but the union lasted from 2008-2014.