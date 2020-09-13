Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya said he would have beaten Nengi to stupor if she were a boy.

Kiddwaya stated this after he lost patience with Nengi and he turned to Ozo, asking him to warn her.

Nengi had thrown a plastic bottle at Kiddwaya and apparently, he finds it disrespectful and so he reported to Ozo.

“I’m sick of you,” Nengi said as she threw the bottle at Kidd.

Speaking to Ozo, Kiddwaya asked him to warn Nengi to avoid him.

“If that was a boy, I’d have broken his nose. If that was a guy, I’d have beat him up,” Kiddwaya told Ozo in anger after Nengi threw the bottle at him as he lay on his bed.

“Make sure she avoids me,” Kiddwaya added.

Ozo replied, telling Kiddwaya, “It’s you and her since day one; since we came here.”

But Kidd replied: “No no, e no reach now. Does she know who I am? How can she be standing there throwing the bottle how many times? Can she try that outside?”



