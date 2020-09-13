By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in now viral photos, stated that he came in peace, after showing up for eviction night in the Big Brother House.

Ebuka as usual rocked an outfit that everyone must talk about. This time, he took it to a turtle neck level in his complete look.

The father of two lovely girls is popular for hosting the Big Brother Naija reality show, Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV and co-hosting The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

”I come in peace 🕊🤍

But your votes are about to do the exact opposite. Tune in now to the #BBNaija live eviction show.

Outfit: @atafo.official

Turtleneck: @sl__clothing

Photos: @theoladayo” he captioned his pictures…

Read what fans are saying about his appearance:

Ebuka came to fight today. See Kung fu robe 😩😩😩 Tears will flow #bbnajia2020 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/oLKpBcBkNv — 9ikkie👑🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@9ikkie1) September 13, 2020





Vee thinks she's so close now to winning and kiddwaya thinks if he's not Evicted tonight he will definitely win the 85M….iyooh the icons will shock you'll 😂#bbnajia2020 pic.twitter.com/DVSGVE1Feh — Nontjabolow 😍😘 (@nonjabu5) September 13, 2020

Ebuka overrule is oo, we are your objection

Outfit too lit 🔥#bbnajia2020 pic.twitter.com/J0lNKnA84s — favour kamange (@KamangeFavour) September 13, 2020

#bbnajia2020

HOH wear towel come eviction show ooo. 😂😂😂 Problem for who no get immunity

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SO4BLRwfUX — olumide ☣️ (@kazolumide) September 13, 2020