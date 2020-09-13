Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in now viral photos, stated that he came in peace, after showing up for eviction night in the Big Brother House.

Ebuka as usual rocked an outfit that everyone must talk about. This time, he took it to a turtle neck level in his complete look.

The father of two lovely girls is popular for hosting the Big Brother Naija reality show, Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV and co-hosting The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

”I come in peace 🕊🤍
But your votes are about to do the exact opposite. Tune in now to the #BBNaija live eviction show.
Outfit: @atafo.official
Turtleneck: @sl__clothing
Photos: @theoladayo” he captioned his pictures…

Read what fans are saying about his appearance: