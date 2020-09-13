By Jennifer Okundia

Winner of Big Brother Africa 5 Uti Nwachukwu, shows off his latest photos, with some love emoji, as he is feeling himself this lovely Sunday.

Nwachukwu In 2010, was a contestant in Big Brother Africa 5: All-Stars in which he lasted 91 days and later won by defeating Munya in a final vote of 8 to 7.

Captioning his pictures, he wrote:

”When your Thicc you’re Thicc Abeeeg 😍😍😍

uhhh weeee!

I know yall wanted a snack but I’m sorry…….. this right here is a grand BUFFET 😍😋😜….. Happy Sunday Lovers 🥰🤗

📸 by : @iamitom.”

Uti hails from Ndokwa from Aboh Kingdom in Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of Delta State Nigeria.



