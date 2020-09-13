President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the death of Sadiya, daughter of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko on Thursday.

In a condolence statement on Sunday, the President said “the death of Wamakko’s daughter came to me as a rude shock and my heart and prayers go out to Senator Wamakko and his family members.”

President Buhari explained that “though death is no respecter of age, the loss of such a young woman in her prime is particularly touching and moving.”

“I share the pain and grief of Senator Wamakko, I pray to Allah to comfort him and give him the fortitude to overcome this great loss of a dear daughter. May Allah grant her eternal bliss and reward her good deeds with paradise,” the President added.