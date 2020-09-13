By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases dropped below 100 for the first time in five months on Sunday as the virus is dying out fast in the country.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday showed that Nigeria only recorded 79 new cases.

This represents a sharp drop from the 160 cases the nation raked in on Saturday.

With this, Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus infections reached 56,256, with 44,152 discharged and 1,082 deaths recorded.

Only Lagos (30 cases) and Kaduna (17 cases) posted double digit infections on Sunday.

See figures below

Lagos-30

Kaduna-17

Ogun-7

Anambra-5

Kano-4

Katsina-3

FCT-3

Akwa Ibom-3

Oyo-2

Rivers-2

Delta-1

Plateau-1

Ondo-1

56,256 confirmed

44,152 discharged

1,082 deaths



