By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate and media personality, Munirat Antoinette Lecky popularly known as Anto Lecky has said she is willing to date any man who is honest and ready to take her for who she is.

The reality star revealed this in an interview with Punch, saying she could date anyone in the showbiz industry.

“At this point, I’m trying to date whoever will accept me for me. In dating, I think usually most people date people within their fields/industry, because where else do most people find partners besides ‘at work’? So, I’m not against dating someone in the limelight. I’m most interested in dating someone who is honest and keeps to his word,” she said.

She also noted that as long as Nigerians believe in ‘juju and jazz’, they will not understand what mental health is.

She said, “It is a known fact that we do not pay enough attention to mental health in Nigeria. As long as we still believe in jazz, juju, and village people disturbing lives, many Nigerians will not understand what mental health is. But luckily, more and more people are learning about it and educating others.

“More Nigerians are feeling more comfortable to talk about their mental health despite the existing stigma.”

Anto also addressed a post she made some weeks back on her Instagram page, where she talked about some personal struggles.

In the post, the former housemate described life as hard but her message was misconstrued by many who thought she was depressed.





According to her: “I think celebrities should do whatever will give them peace of mind. I wrote that life is hard, and some people were saying I was depressed, broke, or regretted my decision to be on Big Brother show, and none of these things are the issues I am facing.

“No one wants to deal with people misconstruing their words and no one wants to open themselves up to insults, so celebrities should show vulnerability to their fans, media, only if they want to. It would be great if our favourites, heroes, can comfortably come online and speak their truths. But other people online, mostly the media, make it annoying to share your daily struggle.”