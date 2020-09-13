Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nengi, has told Ozo to focus on why he came for the reality TV show and not his aim to have a love affair with her.

Ozo had stated that Nengi was his “spec” from the first week of the show and continued to apply pressure – He even got a second strike in the process and now one strike to being disqualified.

However, Nengi made it clear once again that Ozo should not “expect anything at all”.

According to Nengi, the list of men seeking her attention was long and Ozo was nowhere close.

Nengi said Ozo was “number 200 and something on the list” of men asking her out.

“You are number ‘200 and something’ on the list, I keep counts. Please don’t expect anything at all,” Nengi made it clear to Ozo on Saturday night.