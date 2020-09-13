Nelson Enwerem Prince, BBNaija Lockdown housemate has been evicted from the show, during Sunday night eviction show.
The 24 year old is an entrepreneur from Abia State, who is also into modelling, fashion designing and interior decoration.
He’s a graduate of pure physics from the University of Calabar and is currently living in Lagos. Check out how he exited the house below.
Prince played a game of love and peace ✌🏾
Kisses 😘 #bbnaija#bbnajia2020 pic.twitter.com/2OgGNjHvrq
— BLESŚING 🔔 (@Counsel_B) September 13, 2020
What do you think?