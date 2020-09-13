Leke Adeboye, a son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has told Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze to apologise to his parents.

This is coming after Daddy Freeze, a popular broadcaster apologised to the founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.

Daddy Freeze tendered the apology after a video showing him insulting Oyedepo two years ago went viral recently.

However, Leke Adeboye said he expected Daddy Freeze to also apologise to his parents – Pastor Adeboye and his wife, Folu.

Leke also threatened to post old videos showing the broadcaster attacking his parents.

“I am still waiting for my apologies o (sic). I am still waiting for Pastor Adeboye and Pastor Folu Adeboye or you want me to go and find the videos?” Leke wrote on Instagram.

Daddy Freeze recently came under attack from several clerics including Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche; the founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, and several others for verbally attacking Oyedepo.